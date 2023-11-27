Amarillo High and Randall basketball programs set for marquee non-district battles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High and Randall basketball programs are set for a big time pair of matchups at the House of Doom on Tuesday night.

The girls and boys programs for both schools are currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. The Randall and Amarillo High boys teams both sit in 4th currently. The Amarillo High and Randall girls are ranked 2nd and 7th, respectively.

The court will be packed with star power, as each team returns the bulk of their top players from last season. For Amarillo High, that includes Zach Brown and Braden Hausen while the girls side returns the star senior duo of Taytum Bell and Jada Graves. The Lady Sandies have also added junior Bella Edwards to the roster, who’s lighting it up from beyond the arc so far this season.

On the Randall side, Sadie Sanchez and KJ Thomas headline the list of key returners for Randall. So far this season. Sanchez is coming fresh off an all-tournament selection from down in Decatur before going into the Thanksgiving break. Sanchez is averaging a staggering 33.9 points per game so far this season through seven games.

KJ Thomas, fresh off his commitment to UTEP, is looking to help lead Randall back to the state tournament after the school made it’s first ever appearance last season. Thomas is also set to become the school’s all-time leader in scoring this year.

Amarillo High won both the boys and girls matchups last season. These games will be audio streamed live on TPSNSports.com.

