3-day Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off this Tuesday

The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this...
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this Tuesday.

The show is free and will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza Ballroom, 401 S. Buchanan St., during the following days:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 28 - 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 29 - 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 30 - 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Event organizers say the show will feature cotton and beef education sessions, over 400 exhibitors, shopping opportunities, the Texas Wheat Symposium, CEU credits from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and more.

Megan Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, says AgriLife Extension will also lead the Blue Jean Drive in partnership with America’s Cotton Producers and Importers.

Attendees can donate old denim items during the denim recycling event at the show. The Blue Jeans Go Green project is designed to keep denim out of landfills, and the denim donated will be used to make eco-friendly denim insulation for communities in need.

To see a full list of exhibitors and events or for more information, visit the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show website.

