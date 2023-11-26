Who's Hiring?
Texas State secures 73-66 win against UT Arlington

Led by Jordan Mason’s 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks 73-66
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 21 points as Texas State beat UT Arlington 73-66 on Saturday.

Mason shot 6 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Bobcats (3-4). Brandon Love added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kaden Gumbs had 11 points and eight assists.

Shemar Wilson led the Mavericks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Makaih Williams added 14 points, six assists and three steals for UT Arlington. Akili Vining also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

