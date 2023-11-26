Who's Hiring?
Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game

VIDEO: Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Portales Rams fell to the Lovington Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union 4A State Football Championship Game.

It was a quick start from Lovington, with Wyatt Gomez and Anson Marquez connecting on two early touchdowns to go up 14-0.

The Wildcats managed to build a 36-7 halftime lead and never looked back, claiming the title with a 57-21 win.

For the Wildcats, it’s the team’s 20th football state championship in school history.

The Rams end the season at 11-2 with both losses coming at the ends of their rivals in Lovington.

