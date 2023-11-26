Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson has unexpectedly passed away. His family made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

On January 11, 2020, Firefighter Matt Dawson was critically injured while working a vehicle accident. Eric Hill, a lieutenant with Lubbock Fire, and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna were both killed in that crash. Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was left with long-term disabilities.

Dawson returned home in August 2020 and became an advocate for the 5-5-5 Safety Initiative founded by the parents of Eric Hill.

Matt Dawson retired from the Lubbock Fire Department in April of 2022 and was recognized as an Unsung Hero in Lubbock in June 2022.

Dawson left a lasting legacy with the Matt Dawson Act. Governor Abbott signed the act into law in June 2023.

The language in the previous Texas Workers Compensation laws restricted lifetime benefits for brain injuries to those who suffered imbecility or insanity.

Under the Matt Dawson Act, workers who suffer a brain injury in the line of duty are now eligible for lifetime wage benefits if the injury results in a “permanent, major neurocognitive disorder or psychotic disorder.”

In addition to expanding the range of injuries that qualify an injured worker for benefits, HB 2864 also provides benefits for volunteer first responders.

Dawson said he was proud of the work the bill has done.

“I feel like everything we did was a huge accomplishment. I’m almost speechless knowing that it has passed,” Dawson said.

Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows released this statement on Sunday afternoon:

“Elisabeth and I are heartbroken to learn of Matt’s passing. During this past session, I was honored to join my colleagues to pass the Matt Dawson Act that provides first responders across Texas true compensation for life changing injuries incurred in the line of duty. Without Matt, his wife and his fellow first responders, the bill would not have made it to the Governor’s desk. God Bless Matt and his family.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue released this statement Sunday night:

Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, released this statement on Sunday night:

“Lubbock firefighters mourn the passing of retired firefighter Matt Dawson. Matt will forever be an inspiration to us and to firefighters throughout Texas. After surviving a catastrophic line-of-duty vehicle accident in January 2020 that left him with a traumatic brain injury and long-term health challenges, Matt fought back heroically – not only for himself and his family but also for all Texas first responders. Just six months ago, Matt was instrumental in the Texas Legislature’s passage of HB 2864 which improves health insurance benefits for first responders seriously injured on the job. Matt worked hard at the state capitol to help ensure that injured firefighters and police officers get better care in their recoveries. We will work in the days to come to honor Matt and his extraordinary legacy of service and sacrifice. Please keep the Dawson family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

We’ll continue to update this story as information about memorial services is released.

