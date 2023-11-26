DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine Thursday.

DPS says a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County around 11:00 a.m. on I-40 near Wildorado for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in the back of the vehicle.

The driver, Alfonso Arreguin, 32, of Tucson, Ariz., was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Phoenix to Amarillo.

