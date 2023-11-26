Who's Hiring?
Baylor RB Richard Reese returns 2 kickoffs for TDs against West Virginia

Baylor sophomore running back Richard Reese returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a span of just more than 3 1/2 minutes in the first half of the Bears’ game against West Virginia on Saturday night
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor sophomore Richard Reese returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, going 96 and 93 yards in a span of just more than 3 1/2 minutes in the first half of the Bears’ game against West Virginia on Saturday night.

Only three FBS players had two kickoff returns for TDs all season before Saturday's games. The Bears hadn't had one since Trestan Ebner's 98-yarder against Iowa State on Sept 25, 2021, which came a year after he had two returns for scores against Kansas — a 100-yard kickoff return and an 83-yard score off the free kick after a safety.

After West Virginia kicked a field goal for a 10-0 lead, Reese took the ensuing kickoff at the 4 on the left side of the field, ran to his right and broke a tackle near the 20 before streaking down the right sideline with 13:55 left in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers responded with quarterback Garrett Greene's 23-yard touchdown run, but Reese again returned the kickoff all the way. Reese received the kick on the right side at the 7 and had a near straight line when going pretty much untouched for the score with 10:16 left.

Baylor trailed 17-14 at that point, and had run nine offensive plays for 28 yards on its two possessions.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

