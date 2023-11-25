Wild West Wildlife Education Center set to be complete early next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Education Center is set to be complete in February.

The nonprofit broke ground on the 3,200-square-foot education center in March, making tremendous strides of progress.

The facility will provide permanent housing for 12 educational ambassadors and space to teach kids about wildlife in the Panhandle area.

“The thing I’m most excited about with the education center is just us shaping our passion for wildlife, getting the community excited about their wild neighbors, understanding what their purpose is. Our goal is, even if you don’t love it, you will respect it,” said Stephanie Brady, executive director and founder of Wild West Wildlife.

Wild West is still in need of $138,000 to completely fund the facility.

Brady says she hopes to finish the project debt free.

