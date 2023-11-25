Who's Hiring?
Traffic stop near Vega leads to suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl seizure

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 45 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and five pounds of suspected fentanyl Thursday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County, according to a release.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

Officials say the Trooper then discovered 12 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and four plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl inside all four tires.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, 34-year-old Santos Hernandez Vazquez of Tijuana, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Officials say the drugs were reportedly being transported from Mexicali, Mexico. to Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

