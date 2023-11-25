Who's Hiring?
Sunray defense dominates second half to advance past Wellington to state quarterfinals

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sunray Bobcats took down the Wellington Skyrockets on Friday night at Happy State Bank Stadium 36-22.

It was a back-and-forth first half as the two teams traded blows, but it was an Armando Lujan touchdown pass to Damian Barragan with under a minute to go in the first half that gave Sunray the 29-22 lead heading into the locker room.

The second half was a defensive battle. Wellington had multiple chances inside the redzone to punch in a touchdown while down just once score. However, Sunray’s defense made two big fourth down stops with Armando Lujan and Uriel Ortiz making big tackles to force the turnover on downs.

The Bobcats put together a long fourth quarter drive that ate up about half the time remaining in the fourth quarter on the ensuing possession. Facing a big fourth down of their own inside the redzone, Armando Lujan once again found Damian Barragan right at the sticks for the first down catch.

It was close, but to Wellington’s dismay the officials ruled Barragan made the line to gain. Just a few plays later, Arnold Mendoza punched in another touchdown to put the Bobcats up two scores and seal the win.

It was a truly awe-inspiring performance from the Sunray defense, holding a Wellington offense scoreless in the second half that had just put up 70 points the week prior.

The Bobcats will return to Happy State Bank Stadium for the third straight week as they’re set to play Clarendon at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1st in the state quarterfinals.

