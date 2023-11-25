Drying out eventually

After an eventful day on your Saturday, a few more areas will see some moisture, before we dry out overnight. At the time of writing, some snow showers are working through the northeast, while some rain is falling in the southwest. These two should continue to track east into this evening, before a nighttime front will scour the last of any moisture in our region, leading to clear skies overnight. Because of this, overnight lows will be very chilly, down in the teens for many of you. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday, with highs in the 40°s. We’ll see drier conditions until perhaps next Thursday, where some more rain/snow mix could be seen.

