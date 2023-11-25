Curry County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dead after hit-and-run Thursday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff’s Office say a woman has died after a reported hit-and-run on Thursday.

According to a press release, on Nov 23 around 7:45 p.m., Curry County Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Curry Road K, between Curry Road 7 and 8.

Upon arrival, deputies found 57-year-old Dawn Renee Dozier of Clovis deceased at the scene. Officials say she had apparently been struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

Officials say further investigation led to the vehicle involved, and eventually to the suspect, Fernando Chavez-Molina, 43, of Clovis.

Molina has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily injury or death, a third degree felony. He is being held without bond at The Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), and Curry County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team was activated.

The MCU is made up of law enforcement resources from The Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Clovis P.D., Portales P.D., Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, and The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say further arrests and/or charges are expected.

