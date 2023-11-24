Wintry Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Look for a wintry mix of precipitation types on Saturday. Scattered areas of snow will develop through the early morning hours around daybreak. Mid to late morning, areas of start and stop precipitation will continue through Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain will be the primary precipitation types and slick spots on roads, particularly bridges, are possible. The northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle snow totals should primarily be 1-3 inches. Totals for the central Panhandle, north and south of I-40, are difficult to forecast because of the mixed precipitation types by anything more than an inch or two is unlikely. Keep in mind that only a small amount of ice can make driving hazardous.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.