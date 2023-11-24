Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wintry Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Look for a wintry mix of precipitation types on Saturday. Scattered areas of snow will develop through the early morning hours around daybreak. Mid to late morning, areas of start and stop precipitation will continue through Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain will be the primary precipitation types and slick spots on roads, particularly bridges, are possible. The northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle snow totals should primarily be 1-3 inches. Totals for the central Panhandle, north and south of I-40, are difficult to forecast because of the mixed precipitation types by anything more than an inch or two is unlikely. Keep in mind that only a small amount of ice can make driving hazardous.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
First Alert 11/24
FIRST ALERT: Snow Starting Tonight
The Turkey Feather Fire in Potter County west of U.S. 287 between Amarillo and Dumas is now...
Officials: Potter County grass fire 100% contained
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place

Latest News

Wintry Weekend
Texas Department of Transportation crews will be treating roads in anticipation of winter...
TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather this weekend
Shelden has the latest on cooler temperatures and snow chances!
Shelden's First Alert Friday Update 11/24
Shelden Web Graphic
Wintry Weather