Wintry Weather

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After a nice Thanksgiving holiday, things are looking much cooler, and eventually more wintry-like for your Friday. Overnight, a cold front pushed through, kicking winds out of the north, bringing temperatures down around and below freezing, with wind chills down in the teens. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs running very low, with 40°s as some of our warmest temps. Looking ahead to tonight, snow will begin to move in from the west early overnight, pushing across the area Saturday. Best snow chances lie in the northern half of the region, while wintry mix and cooler rain will be expected south.

For the latest on this weekend’s First Alert Weather Event, click here.

