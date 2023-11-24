TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation crews will be treating roads in anticipation of winter weather this weekend.

Crews across the district will be brining roads to prevent them from icing, according to a press release.

Drivers are asked to stay at least 200 feet away from trucks so crews have room to operate.

TxDOT officials strongly advise the public to stay off the roads, but for those who must drive, please use extreme caution.

