TxDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather this weekend

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be treating roads in anticipation of winter...
Texas Department of Transportation crews will be treating roads in anticipation of winter precipitation this weekend.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation crews will be treating roads in anticipation of winter weather this weekend.

Crews across the district will be brining roads to prevent them from icing, according to a press release.

Drivers are asked to stay at least 200 feet away from trucks so crews have room to operate.

TxDOT officials strongly advise the public to stay off the roads, but for those who must drive, please use extreme caution.

To check current road conditions, click here.

