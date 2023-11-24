SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis talks to us about how things are going since becoming head coach, adjusting back to the school and more!

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN:

TPSN broadcaster and Voice of the West Texas A&M Buffs Lucas Kinsey chats with us about his expectations for West Plains, how teams can learn from losses and more!

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy tells us how it feels to be heading into the regional round, the decision to play at Dick Bivins Stadium and more!

