Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Marques Loftis, Lucas Kinsey and Jon Murphy on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis talks to us about how things are going since becoming head coach, adjusting back to the school and more!

Lucas Kinsey, TPSN:

TPSN broadcaster and Voice of the West Texas A&M Buffs Lucas Kinsey chats with us about his expectations for West Plains, how teams can learn from losses and more!

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy tells us how it feels to be heading into the regional round, the decision to play at Dick Bivins Stadium and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
First Alert 11/24
FIRST ALERT: Snow Starting Tonight
The Turkey Feather Fire in Potter County west of U.S. 287 between Amarillo and Dumas is now...
Officials: Potter County grass fire 100% contained
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Jon Murphy tells us about heading into the regional round
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Jon Murphy tells us about heading into the regional round
SPORTS DRIVE: Lucas Kinsey chats with us about his expectations for West Plains
SPORTS DRIVE: Lucas Kinsey chats with us about his expectations for West Plains
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Marques Loftis talks to us about nondistrict so far
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Marques Loftis talks to us about nondistrict so far
West Plains' Thanksgiving practice ahead of regional round matchup with Monahans.
Texas Panhandle regional round playoff preview