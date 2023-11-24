Who's Hiring?
Snow Saturday?

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly northeast to east wind on Friday. Late Friday night some snow and a wintry mix are possible through the day on Saturday. Some accumulation of wet snow is possible across the northern part of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Two to three inches, with isolated higher amounts are not out of the question.

