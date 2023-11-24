Ruben on the Road: Visiting the forgotten town of Plaska, Texas

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a trip to Plaska where he learns about the history of the forgotten town.

Oren Don Molloy, owner of Plaska Lodge, says the lodge got started in 1997.

“The reason it got started was because I farmed and I was just trying to figure out something else to do for a living, be honest with you,” said Molloy.

So they started the lodge. Molloy says they did a bit of advertising as people started coming in, so it just kind of picked up steam as they went along.

“So we’ve been doing it for, you know, years and years now. It’s a hunting lodge so we have whitetail, mule deer which is, you know, native animals to our area. Whitetail, mule deer, hogs, turkey, quail, dove, varmints,” said Molloy.

Molloy says they also have exotics that they can do in the offseason when its not one of the state seasons. He says the exotic animals they bring in are mostly African plains game.

“I guess it was kind of the first-of-its-kind around because there’s not a lot of people done anything like that in our area,” said Molloy. “You know, they had done, there’s some hunting places in South Texas, but the Panhandle didn’t have a lot.”

People were kind of anxious to come out to the area because they didn’t realize what was here, Molloy says.

There are animals here that are comparable to just about anywhere people want to go, Molloy says, and people didn’t realize that. They would come to see something different than the hill country or the costal regions of Texas.

“My wife and I, we had moved away for a while and we decided to come back home where we grew up. I grew up around Plaska, my family farmed around Plaska — my father, my grandfather, my great grandfather — so I wanted to build a house out in this area,” said Molloy.

The banked owned the property of six acres of an old, cut dilapidated cotton gin closed down long time, an old general store and the old jail house.

The bank had a price tag on it, and Molloy says he decided not to do that. In the meantime, he says he got a place to live.

A couple of years later, he says the bank called him and asked if he was still interested in the Plaska property.

“I really wasn’t. They said, ‘Come talk to us, we’ll make you a deal.’ So I went to talk to the bank. They said, ‘If you’ll give us a dollar, we’ll give you the deed,’” said Molloy.

He made that deal and owned the property for a couple of years. He says he didn’t know what to do with it, then got the idea to turn it into a hunting lodge.

“So the lodge we’re in is the old general store that used to be in the town of Plaska. Where’s Plaska? Well, it’s 80 miles southeast of Amarillo and 12 miles southwest of Memphis, Texas off of 287,” said Molloy.

