Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
First Alert 11/24
FIRST ALERT: Snow Starting Tonight
Multiple crews are responding to a grass fire in Potter County west of U.S. 287 between...
Officials: Potter County grass fire about 80% contained
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
‘It’s just a blessing’ Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program
‘It’s just a blessing’: Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Qatari Foreign Ministry confirms release of 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, after seven weeks in captivity in Gaza
‘The need is great’: Partnership providing Christmas cheer for Amarillo area kids
VIDEO: ‘The need is great’: Partnership providing Christmas cheer for Amarillo area kids
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 file photo South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the...
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5