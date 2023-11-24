Officials: Potter County grass fire about 30% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews are responding to a grass fire in Potter County west of U.S. 287 between Amarillo and Dumas.

Officials say Potter County Fire Rescue, Randall County Fire, Texas Forest Service, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Road and Bridge are working to fight the Turkey Feather Fire.

As of around 7:20 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire is about 550 acres and is 30% contained.

