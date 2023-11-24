Good News: Doppler Dave shares what he is thankful for this Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - I’m thankful for my job. I’m really blessed to work in a warm environment surrounded by so many helpful people.

We support one another and really work together as station. It’s just fun to come to work everyday.

And I’m very thankful for the weather team that I’m part of. The First Alert team has a lot of fun together, but we are always ready to assist one another and work together as a team to cover your weather needs.

Our crazy weather in general is a reason I’m thankful.

I have been very blessed to do what I am passionate about for so long – now into my 5th decade – and making a career doing what I love to do.

I enjoy it as much today as I did on day one so long ago, tracking some of the most interesting and challenging weather in the country.

I give tremendous thanks for my family. My loving wife, kids and grandkids that that love and support me and bless my life.

I am very thankful for my health, where I have come from recently and some very good news that I received just this week.

And I’m thankful that I have had the opportunity to travel – to see and experience new things and different parts of the world over the last couple of years and the new people I have met and the friendships I have been able to make.

And, here at Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for my faith. I thank God for all the blessings he has given me. His comfort, strength, and guidance as I walk through life as part of His creation.

And I’m thankful for the opportunity to present some good news.

I’m thankful that there are just as many positive stories out there as negative, that people do wonderful things to help others, and that warm, encouraging, uplifting situations and events are out there to be talked about. And that more and more will be revealed.

