Clarendon takes down Gruver and advances to the state quarterfinals

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos took down the Gruver Greyhounds 34-32 in the regional round on Friday afternoon to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Clarendon took an early 22-7 lead over Gruver and it looked like the Broncos may be on their way to a big win.

However, Gruver closed out the first half strong, scoring two touchdowns, including a Walker Maupin wheel route TD, in the final minutes of the second quarter to bring the score to 22-19.

The Broncos answered right back out of the half with a Lyric Smith rushing touchdown to make the score 28-19.

Later in the fourth, down by eight, Gruver drove down and scored a touchdown off a pitch to Colt Mathews, but failed on the two-point conversion that would’ve tied it.

Gruver went for two three times in the game and converted none, while Clarendon was 2/5 on two-point attempts. That ultimately served as the difference in the game.

The Greyhounds had two more drives late to try to get the game-winning score, but turned it over on downs with under three minutes to go and fumbled off a hook-and-ladder play with 40 seconds left, which Clarendon recovered to seal the victory.

“You gotta have some things go your way and I think our preparation shows.” Clarendon head coach Aaron Wampler said after the win. “Just the heart, the fight, and the grit of these guys, can’t say enough about their effort.”

Smith had five total touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, in the victory continuing to shine as he has throughout the Broncos playoff run.

“It feels great.” Smith said after the win. “It’s something we’ve worked toward since we started football all the way back in August, so it just feels great to finally be at the point that we wanted to be at the beginning of this year.”

The Broncos will play the winner of the Sunray-Wellington matchup in the regional finals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.