Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show set for next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show is set for Tuesday, Nov 28 through Thursday, Nov 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

According to a release, the trade show returns this year with over 360 exhibit spaces at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Companies will offer a variety of services and products at the show, including livestock equipment, tools, insurance and banking services and large harvesting and planting equipment for crops. Attendees can visit dealers and see brands such as John Deere, BASF, Massey Ferguson and Polaris.

Attendees will also find new opportunities for certification and education at this year’s show, according to the release. On Tuesday, Nov 28, two livestock education sessions will be conducted by the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

Livestock producers can also get certified or recertified at the Beef Quality Assurance Training on Tuesday.

New topics will also be covered at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension CEU Workshop on Tuesday. This session will earn attendees five continuing education credits.

The Texas Wheat Symposium, the Cotton Conference and the Grassland Management and Grazing Decision Aids for Landowners will take place on Wednesday, Nov 29.

Serving lines for the Ag Appreciation Luncheon open at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, with a keynote address from Vance Crowe during the luncheon.

On Thursday, Nov 30 attendees can join a financial education course titled Managing Data, Risk and Marketing Cycles: How Farms Grow Profits. The Panhandle Ag Education Day is also on Thursday.

Admission and parking for this event are free. For a full list of exhibitors, you can look here.

Click here for a detailed schedule of events.

