VIDEO: Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
By Alyssa Riggs and Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel is working to restore a power outage after police say a chase ended in a crash into a power pole.

Amarillo police say the chase ended with a man crashing into a power pole at NW 18th Avenue and Hughes Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, power has been restored to most residents. As of 8:00 a.m., about 170 customers remain without power.

