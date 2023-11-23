Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

VIDEO: Giant, inflatable hamburger rolls through parking lot

It was quite a sight as a large inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in Newberg last week.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - It was quite a sight as a large, inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in an Oregon city.

Surveillance video shared with KPTV shows the large sandwich, which appeared to be about the size of an SUV, rolling through a parking lot just before 7 a.m. last Saturday.

According to the person who shared the video, the hamburger came from the Burger King on Portland Road in Newberg, where it had apparently been outside for a while before strong winds broke it loose that morning.

The video shows the burger flattening a flag pole and getting stuck against a building for a moment before the wind blows it over the roof and out of sight of the camera.

It’s unclear how far the hamburger rolled or where it ended up.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park

Latest News

After years of living with a rare heart disease, the young man received a life-changing...
Heart transplant recipient plans to name daughter after donor
A white gunman opened fire inside a Walmart, wounding four people, including two Black women,...
Walmart shooting in Ohio probed as partially ‘racially motivated,’ FBI says
The cause of the crash was under investigation. (WFAA, MATT RIVERA, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
Pilot killed days before birthday when small plane crashes in shopping center
About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the...
Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass