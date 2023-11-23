Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Kurt Haberthur and Playoff Pick Em’s

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Kurt Haberthur and Playoff Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Kurt Haberthur and Playoff Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin and Shelby Truelock
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews Andy Cavalier and Kurt Haberthur or playoff Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:

Canadian football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about their upcoming matchup with Idalou, the progression of the offensive line and more!

Kurt Haberthur, Gruver Football Head Coach:

Gruver football head coach Kurt Haberthur chats with us about the playoff matchup on Friday with Clarendon, his team’s performance in the previous round against Ralls and more!

Playoff Pick Em’s

Mike Roden, Preston Moore and KJ Doyle give us their playoff Pick Em’s ahead of Friday!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Playoff Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Playoff Pick Em’s
Gruver Football Head Coach Kurt Haberthur
SPORTS DRIVE: Gruver Football Head Coach Kurt Haberthur
Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Canadian Football Head Coach Andy Cavalier
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, WTAMU, KJ Doyle and Kevin Richardson
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, WTAMU, KJ Doyle and Kevin Richardson