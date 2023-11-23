Snowy Saturday?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The chance for snow on Saturday is increasing for parts of the Panhandle. Before the weekend Thanksgiving Day will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a bit above average. Thursday night into early Friday a cold front will move south across the region bringing some much colder air with highs in the 30s. On Saturday the next storm system will move across the northern part of the region with the potential for snow. Near I-40 some light accumulation is possible with 3-5 inches possible across the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. The specifics of the forecast and snow totals will likely adjust as we get closer to the weekend.

