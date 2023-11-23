Ruben on the Road: Learning how Turkey, Texas got its name

TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - For this Thanksgiving, Ruben makes a stop in Turkey and learns about the community, including how they got their name.

Tina Carson, City of Turkey council member, says a lot of people say Turkey is at the bottom of the Panhandle.

“We still include ourselves in the Panhandle, so we always want to be included in that because that’s an important title in Texas. But we are one of, you know, many small communities here in Texas, whether it’s the Panhandle or all of Texas, that is smaller than it used to be, but yet we still have things going on here,” said Carson.

Carson says the city works hard to have tourists visit and support the local businesses and organizations in Turkey. They don’t want anyone to forget about Turkey, she says.

“It was originally called Turkey Roost, and when they put in the post office they figured out that there was already a Turkey Roost, so they just shortened it to Turkey,” said Mayor Christy Yates.

Turkey is the small town home to Bob Wills. Mayor Yates says they have a Bob Wills celebration at the end of April every year, and there’s lots of small businesses and friendly people to visit.

Carson says it’s so important for Turkey to continue to survive.

“We need people to either want to stay here or want to move back here and live here, and try whatever it is to make a living and be here,” said Carson.

Without the hotel and businesses, Mayor Yates says the town would dry up and go nowhere. It’s a farming community, but the town still has businesses and so far, they’re doing good.

“We are so small, but we’re a close knit community. You can’t hardly have anything going on in Turkey that Quitaque and Flomot aren’t involved in,” said Carson.

The Flomot community has a little women’s club that had a bazaar one weekend with 75 people attending, Carson says.

“They raise money to keep their Community Center, and of course Turkey and Quitaque support them. So we’re just a tight knit, and again we do share the school, but which is a tight knit community. We know that we can’t survive one without the other,” said Carson.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.