‘The need is great’: Partnership providing Christmas cheer for Amarillo area kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toys for Tots is partnering with City Church to help provide toys for kids during Christmas.

“We believe that every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning and get a toy. Toys are really expensive these days and it’s hard to afford food, let alone toys,” said Dawnette Lusk, coordinator at Toys for Tots.

Last year, over 15,000 toys were distributed to over 4,000 kids.

“The need is great this year. We are seeing a very much higher need,” said Lusk.

For the past five years, City Church has had a close relationship working with Toys for Tots. This year, the church has taken over leadership of the nonprofit by providing the building, logistics and staff.

“But a lot of our supporters also are aware there’s a deeper commitment that’s needed to help that child, lift them out of poverty. And that’s where City Church comes into play,” said Donnie Lane, senior pastor at City Church.

Children receiving gifts from Toys for Tots will also be enrolled in summer camps and feeding programs through City Church.

So far, there are over 1,200 children enrolled in Toys for Tots.

“And out of that number, there’s around 500 that have a need that’s even more intense, and they don’t have basic comfort items,” said Pastor Lane.

Along with toys and books, City Church will also help provide hygiene items like shampoo, soap, lotion and even blankets.

“They do receive those things that really are meaningful to them that remind them that they aren’t forgotten. Long after Christmas is gone, they will enjoy those comfort items,” said Pastor Lane.

Toys for Tots is still collecting items and in need of volunteers. For ways you can help, click here.

