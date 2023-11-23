‘It’s just a blessing’: Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless people year-round and today its clients are thankful.

The nonprofit began in 2018 and has helped more than 200 homeless individuals get long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. On average it takes two to five years for a client to achieve self-sufficiency.

Dallas Whipple has been a client of Coming Home for two years. He says he was in need of help while being disabled and homeless at the same time.

“They really helped me through the process and there were times where I thought, ‘Oh this could never happen’ and I kept my head up through the whole process and it means so much to me it’s just a blessing,” Dallas Whipple, Client of Coming Home Amarillo.

Dallas says he is thankful for the Coming Home project, the support they give him, and everything they do for the community.

