Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘It’s just a blessing’: Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

VIDEO: ‘It’s just a blessing’: Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless people year-round and today its clients are thankful.

The nonprofit began in 2018 and has helped more than 200 homeless individuals get long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. On average it takes two to five years for a client to achieve self-sufficiency.

Dallas Whipple has been a client of Coming Home for two years. He says he was in need of help while being disabled and homeless at the same time.

“They really helped me through the process and there were times where I thought, ‘Oh this could never happen’ and I kept my head up through the whole process and it means so much to me it’s just a blessing,” Dallas Whipple, Client of Coming Home Amarillo.

Dallas says he is thankful for the Coming Home project, the support they give him, and everything they do for the community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

Latest News

Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Project Clean-Up
Project Clean Up: Getting to work in the North Heights area
SPORTS DRIVE: Playoff Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Playoff Pick Em’s
Gruver Football Head Coach Kurt Haberthur
SPORTS DRIVE: Gruver Football Head Coach Kurt Haberthur