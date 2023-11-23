Happy Thanksgiving! As you head into the holiday today, you can expect very nice conditions, certainly something to be thankful for. We’ll see highs in the 60°s generally area-wide, with southerly winds at 5-10 mph and partly cloudy skies. Nighttime temperatures drop significantly, as a cold front looks to push through tonight. We’ll see 20°s tonight before only warming up into the 30°s Friday afternoon. After that, a system is looking to push through that will fire up some snow showers Friday night, before tracking east into Saturday morning. Heavier areas up north could realistically see at least an inch of snow, while accumulations will be lower further south, if any at all. Make sure to check back regularly for any new updates that could impact your plans.

