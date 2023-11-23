Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Snow on Saturday

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you’re wrapping up your Thanksgiving holiday and preparing for travel, an incoming system on Friday night into Saturday could impact your plans.

Where heaviest snow is expected, ending Saturday afternoon.
Where heaviest snow is expected, ending Saturday afternoon.(KFDA)

A cold front drops our temperatures going into Friday, but a system will also push through that will bring scattered snow showers to our west first on Friday night. This system will continue to push through mainly our northern half overnight, allowing for possible snow accumulations. At most, a few inches could be seen further north going into Saturday morning, with lower accumulations further south.

More snow will be seen than anything else, with a few inches expected at most.
More snow will be seen than anything else, with a few inches expected at most.(KFDA)

Snow will be our dominant form of precipitation, with perhaps some wintry mix being seen around the Amarillo area and further south going into the mid-morning hours of Saturday, before the majority of moisture begins to move out Saturday afternoon.

Main hazards for this system could be limited visibility late Friday into Saturday morning as the snow is falling, and of course slick surfaces if the snow compacts. One thing we will also watch for will be for possible re-freezing overnight through the weekend. This could lead to slick surfaces.

After a cold weekend, warmer temperatures could move in next week.
After a cold weekend, warmer temperatures could move in next week.(KFDA)

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get your local latest updates on the NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

