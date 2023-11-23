Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina.

According to officials, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Coleman. The two were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right armpit.

Officials say 37-year-old Dyatsy Coleman is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve thermal, blue jeans, and black, white and red Fila sneakers. He also had on a blue zip-up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The two are believed to be traveling in a champagne 2009 Nissan Murano with a license plate number KHS6596. It has blacked-out rims.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
Woman indicted for October robbery of an Amarillo Bank of America
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin at Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Xcel working to restore power after police chase ends in crash into power pole
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling