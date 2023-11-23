2 Amarillo businesses join forces to deliver turkey dinners to families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two area businesses are coming together to feed families for Thanksgiving this year.

Feng Cha and The Big Texan delivered turkey dinners and all the trimmings today.

The idea to collaborate this holiday came after the two saw a need for families who need a little extra boost.

Feng Cha asked customers to nominate a family of four who would benefit from the meal.

“To help and to give when people need help, we look forward to every year,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of The Big Texan Steak Ranch.

The group delivered the meals to the families. Feng Cha picks a nonprofit organization each month to help in the region.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch is world famous for its hospitality and generosity.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.