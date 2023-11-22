Who's Hiring?
West Plains Lady Wolves take down Bushland 52-33 ahead of Thanksgiving break

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down the Bushland Lady Falcons on Tuesday afternoon.

In the second quarter, it was a narrow 17-16 lead for West Plains. That’s when the Lady Wolves really took over.

West Plains ended the quarter on a 9-0 run before coming out in the third quarter and holding the Lady Falcons to just six points. All told, it was a 23-6 run from the three-minute mark of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter to lead the Lady Wolves to victory.

Ella Crawford led the way in the scoring department, putting up 13 points with Piper Patterson (12) and AJ Norman (11) close behind.

Brooklyn Boyett led the way for the Lady Falcons with 13 points.

The Lady Wolves next game will be next Tuesday against Sunray.

