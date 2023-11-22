Thanksgiving Prep

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
As you prep for Turkey day, we’re expecting a “weather sampler” of sorts! For your Wednesday, expect very nice conditions. Despite a cold start to the morning, we’ll see sunny skies, light winds and highs in the 60°-70° range across the region. For Thanksgiving itself, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60°s once again with light winds out of the south. Friday still looks much cooler, but now models are hinting at some snow in the northwest in the afternoon hours. Going into Saturday, snow and perhaps some rain mixed in will have slightly higher odds which could have some impacts on travel. Check back often for updates to your holiday weekend!

