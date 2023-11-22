Thanksgiving Holiday Weather Outlook

Some very nice weather has taken over across our region today which is perfect timing for Thanksgiving travel in our area. Along with sunny skies, winds are much lighter today and a nice warm up into the upper 60s is on the way. Skies will remain clear tonight and temps will dip into the low to mid 30s by Thanksgiving morning. Holiday weather looks great tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s and another day of light wind. A strong cold front will then sweep across our region tomorrow evening and will bring several days of much colder weather. Highs on Friday will likely stay around 40 degrees with brisk winds. Saturday will be even colder with highs in the 30s and a chance for some snow. We recommend you stay closely tuned for details concerning snow potential on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.