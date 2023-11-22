Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, WTAMU, KJ Doyle and Kevin Richardson

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, KJ Doyle and Kevin Richardson or extended WTAMU coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball:

WTAMU women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock tells us about the Lady Buffs win last night, changes he’s seen in the team this season and more!

Extended WTAMU Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU press conference coverage and hears from coach Tom Brown, coach Josh Prock, coach Kendra Potts and coach Zach Daniel!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

KJ Doyle chats with Preston in the studio about the start of high school girls basketball with West Plains and Bushland teams, which teams he’s looking at this season and more!

Kevin Richardson, West Plains Girl’s Basketball:

West Plains girl’s basketball head coach Kevin Richardson talks to us about picking up a big win over Bushland yesterday, what changes he’s planning for and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

