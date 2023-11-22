Police looking for possible suspect after active shooting threat at Cannon AFB

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is asking Cannon and Chavez residents to seek shelter in place until further notice.

Cannon has confirmed that all children in school-aged care, child development center, and youth canter are accounted for and safe.

Cannon AFB’s Facebook page writes that Security Forces will be knocking on doors in housing (Main Base and Chavez) as searches continue across the base.

Security Forces and local law enforcement officials may appear in plain clothes. Citizens are not required to open the door, but if able, to please respond verbally.

According to Cannon AFB’s Facebook, at 7:28 p.m., they are currently conducting active shooter protocol. Both Cannon AFB Chavez housing residents are directed to stay sheltered in place until further notice.

Security Forces is conducting clearing operations and searches across the base. There are no known injuries at this time, according to Cannon AFB Facebook.

“There’s not an active shooter, but we are trying to locate a person who has made threats,” said Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice. “Nobody has been shot.”

Clovis’ police SWAT team is on base, working to clear areas around the base golf course and hospital.

“We’ll clear every building before the night’s done,” Rice said.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Cannon Air Force Base is on lockdown as police investigate reports of an active shooter, Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves said.

“No known injuries, but they are on lockdown. They had some information about somebody might be armed, possibly a shot fired. But we can’t find anybody. (Clovis) PD, state police, all my guys are on base. But that’s about as much as I know right now,” Reeves said.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Cannon personnel received a message that read, “There is an active shooter on Cannon AFB. Last known location was bldg #1408/HOSPITAL. All non-response personnel should seek shelter immediately until further notice.”

There is a shelter in place at this time.

Details are limited. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

