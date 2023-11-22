Who's Hiring?
Perryton Fire EMS, Ochiltree General Hospital receive awards at Texas EMS Conference

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas EMS Conference honored Perryton Fire EMS and Ochiltree General Hospital with awards for their services Tuesday.

The conference awarded Perryton Fire EMS with the Texas Department of State Health Services 2023 EMS Provider of the Year Award for their work following the Perryton tornado on June 15, according to a social media post.

Ochiltree General Hospital was awarded the TDSHS Trauma Facility Award, which honors a facility in Texas that has demonstrated leadership and high standards in implementing injury prevention programs and providing trauma patient care.

The 2023 Texas EMS Conference in Austin offers visitors an opportunity to see new technology, network, earn hours of continuing education and more.

During the conference, Panhandle Regional Advisory Council was awarded the 2023 Outstanding RAC Award.

Chris Stroup of Perryton received the Citizens Award, and Jeff Barnhart received the GETAC Journey of Excellence Award, according to PRAC’s Facebook page.

