Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park

Latest News

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should...
Parents should stop using baby loungers sold on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk