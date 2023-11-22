Nonprofits focus funds on projects as Panhandle Gives continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives is in full swing with 228 nonprofits participating.

Each nonprofit participating in Panhandle Gives has set a goal going to specific campaigns or services.

Amarillo Little Theatre

Amarillo Little Theatre is a community theatre bringing entertainment to the panhandle.

The theatre is raising money for several things with a goal of $50,000.

ALT wants to raise enough funds to demolish the fed building and turn it into a new performance space. Another is sending the academy show choir ‘The Show Stoppers’ to New York City. ALT is also raising money to provide academy scholarships for students in financial need.

“We’re not only teaching them how to be an actor or a singer or a dancer, but we’re also teaching them life skills, we’re teaching them how to stand up in front of a group and speak we’re teaching them how to take direction from somebody and apply that direction just like a boss would for an employee,” said Jason Crespin, managing & artistic director at Amarillo Little Theatre.

On their Panhandle Gives page, you can designate which project you want your money to go to.

Brick Street Community Center

In Dalhart, the Brick Street Community Center is shifting gears after 34 years from a senior center to a community center.

The money raised from Panhandle Gives will go to a two-story ADA-accessible bathroom.

“I can see that being more of a need as we expand and remodel and have more people coming through,” said Carol Reynolds, president of the board of directors, Brick Street Community Center.

“We’re really excited to improve the place and make it look more like a conference center or a nice hotel,” said Joyce Bezner, director of Brick Street Community Center.

Brick Street Community Center has a goal of being inclusive of all generations.

Kids Inc.

Kids Incorporated is an affordable youth sports program for our region with a goal of $25,000 for Panhandle Gives.

This is the second year Kids Inc. is dedicating all funds to the Rockrose Sports Park project.

“Our organization has been here for 78 years and it’s only been here because people support it,” said Jimmy R Lackey, president & CEO of Kids Inc. “Instead of having to raise fees all the time, if we can raise a certain part of our budget every year, we don’t have to raise our fees and that’s critical.

Kids Inc. has a goal to make its activities affordable for families and doesn’t use its fees for the project.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center works with law enforcement agencies to provide for children who get involved in court cases.

$1,000 provides all program services for one child who has experienced abuse. This includes a forensic interview and counseling.

The Bridge has a goal of $100,000 for Panhandle Gives to assist 100 children.

“We really want to just help provide that safe environment for children and help those children who are suffering. There’s a lot of children out there suffering and so we want to be able to reach every child regardless of their access to us,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Last year, The Bridge saw over 1,000 children and says the need for their programs is growing.

