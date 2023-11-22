Nice Weather For Thanksgiving, Then Turning Wintry

Nice weather has become established just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Being a busy travel and preparation day today, weather has been splendid with light winds and temperatures in the 60s. More of the same is forecast tomorrow with a chilly start to Thanksgiving Day, but a lovely and pleasant afternoon with light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The weather will make an abrupt turn tomorrow evening, however, with the arrival of a strong cold front. North winds will surge in tomorrow night and temperatures will plunge into the mid 20s by Friday morning. Cloudy skies and cold weather can be expected Friday with highs only in the mid 30s. Cold weather persists into Saturday as 30s return, but an upper level system will bring the potential for snow. Much of the area can expect light snow on Saturday, but the northern half of the area may receive a few inches. We recommend you stay closely tuned for updates as the storm system takes shape and nears our area over the holiday weekend.

