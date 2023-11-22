Long Weekend Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures are warming up through Thanksgiving Day. Late Thursday and Friday a cold front sweeps through leading to temperatures staying mostly in the 30s on Friday. The next storm system will begin to take shape on Friday and has the chance to bring some mixed precipitation to the region on Saturday. The forecast models are not in good agreement on precipitation type and amounts at this point but the event does not look like it will have a large impact across the region other than some scattered showers and some light snow. The models will begin to come closer together over time. Stay tuned.

