Dumas Police Department launches community crime map

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department has launched a community crime map.

The map is in partnership with LexisNexis® and it allows law enforcement to share crime data with the public.

“The community crime map is a tool that starts a conversation, and that conversation starts really good communication between our community members and the police department. And that is the basis, that’s the foundation of community oriented policing, which is what we want to have here in the city of Dumas,” said Rick Pippins, chief of police, City of Dumas.

It uses basic mapping, dashboards and analytics to show what is happening throughout the city, such as theft and assault.

Pippins says the analytics can help the department respond more efficiently.

“We can get an idea of not only where they’re taking place, but when they’re taking place, what day of the weeks they are more likely to take place, and it really helps us as managers to be able to allocate resources at a much more efficient manner,” said Pippins.

He also says he is not satisfied with the level of criminal activity in Dumas.

“Whether it is connected to drug use and drug abuse or whether it’s assault of offenses, we are not satisfied with the levels that crime is at and it’s our job to see to it that it’s greatly reduced. Our goal is to become one of the safest cities of any size in the state of Texas and so this is one more tool that we can use to help us reach our goal of making the city of Dumas one of the safest cities in the state,” said Pippins.

He says this is a common tool used in North Texas and to his knowledge the only departments using this map in the Panhandle are Dumas, Amarillo and Clovis.

The community crime map is free to the public to use and is being provided by the city.

“From a taxpayer’s standpoint this is an extremely low cost, even for the city of Dumas and then in the grand scheme of things it is a very, very small amount,” said Pippins.

If you’d like to view the map, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.