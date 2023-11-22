Discovery Center, Wildcat Bluff to offer $1 admission this Friday
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will offer $1 admission this Friday.
The Discovery Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Families will be able to make new discoveries with Space Theatre shows, live demonstrations and critter encounters, according to a press release.
Wildcat Bluff will also have $1 admission the day and will host its After Gobble Wobble event at 2:00 p.m.
Hikers can join the Texas Master Naturalists for a guided hike on the Bluff’s trails to learn more about the outdoors.
The guided hike will be included in the day’s $1 admission, but organizers say further donations are appreciated.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.