Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Curious hawk spotted perched in front of traffic camera

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Gray News) – Traffic cameras are in place across the country to help officials have a bird’s eye view of the cities they oversee.

Crews with the Department of Transportation use these cameras to keep an eye on traffic and to keep drivers safe.

Apparently, a curious hawk recently wanted to get in on the action in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.

“Talk about a bird’s eye view!” the department wrote in the post.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources later identified the bird as a red-tailed hawk in the comments.

DNR said this type of hawk has excellent vision and can spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air.

It is commonly seen in both rural and suburban areas that have woodlands, prairies, grasslands or swamps, according to DNR.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park

Latest News

The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed...
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving. (Credit: CNN Newsource, WGN, KCNC, POOL)
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving