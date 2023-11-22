Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base under shelter in place

Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock and Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is asking Cannon and Chavez residents to seek shelter in place until further notice.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Cannon Air Force Base is on lockdown as police investigate reports of an active shooter, Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves said.

“No known injuries, but they are on lockdown. They had some information about somebody might be armed, possibly a shot fired. But we can’t find anybody. (Clovis) PD, state police, all my guys are on base. But that’s about as much as I know right now,” Reeves said.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Cannon personnel received a message that read, “There is an active shooter on Cannon AFB. Last known location was bldg #1408/HOSPITAL. All non-response personnel should seek shelter immediately until further notice.”

There is a shelter in place at this time.

Details are limited. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

