AmTech National Technical Honor Society donates hygiene items to Martha’s Home

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students from the AmTech Career Academy have collected hygiene and self-care items to donate to Martha’s Home.

The Academy donated 75 bags. Each bag contained shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste and many more self care items.

In addition to these items, AmTech also collected toilet paper, laundry detergent, shaving cream and razors.

“We are so thankful for the students at AmTech. We are always in need of hygiene and self-care items and their efforts will go a long way,” said Connie Garcia, executive director of Martha’s Home.

The AmTech National Technical Honor Society students presented the bags to Martha’s Home this morning at 11 a.m.

