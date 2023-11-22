Amarillo City Council accepts Georgia Street agreement, drainage easement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council accepted an agreement and drainage easement in conjunction with the city’s South Georgia street reconstruction project.

Construction on city roadways continues with added lanes off South Georgia Street, and now the city is implementing a new drainage system to support that construction.

“This project will be basically a new five lane arterial of Georgia Street from Burk Lane to the north extending just short of two miles, but all the way to Loop 335,” said Kyle Schniederjan, director of capital projects and development engineering for the City of Amarillo.

A 30 foot drainage system will also help facilitate drainage of those new expanded lanes.

“We’re facilitating the design criteria that we need into that street so that it performs during those rain events. When the street gets built, it’s going to function as it should,” said Schniederjan.

The city says the expansion project has been a team effort.

“We’ve worked very closely with Randall County, the Amarillo EDC has property out there, two local developers as well as some individual property owners,” said Schniederjan.

The Amarillo EDC has been busy working on commercial properties and construction in that area.

“This item provides a drainage easement to the city. That easement allows the construction of Georgia, a five lane arterial. The construction of Georgia will prove for additional residential and industrial growth,” said City Council member Josh Craft.

“It’s the next step of growth out in that area. We have residential home construction going on out there, we’ve got commercial construction going on out there and as those things progress, they need some better transportation alternatives. When we get a full scale five lane arterial, it opens up those possibilities,” said Schniederjan.

As far as a timeline, the city says it’s in the land acquisition stage of the project, with bids going out in the next 30 to 45 days with construction starting soon after.

